Jennifer Lopez just wore the perfect nude polish and it's only $9!

Sure dressing up your nails for the holidays is fun (like this cute ghost-themed nail art for Halloween), but sometimes it’s better to just go au natural and sport nude-colored nails. There are tons of shades to choose from, too. Blush, beige and brown are three hues within the nude nail spectrum that are fit for any occasion. And the best part? It’s incredibly affordable to treat yourself to these classic colors so much so that even celebrities opt for these colors. Jennifer Lopez is the latest A-lister who got pampered using a budget-friendly ($9!) nude color.

Jennifer Lopez wore a $9 nail polish

JLo’s nail artist Tom Bachik shared the 50-year-old singer’s freshly painted nude nails in a recent post on his social media. “Perfect Sunday Nude,” the manicurist to the stars commented alongside the photo featuring JLo’s hand. The color Tom chose for the entertainer that week was Essie’s Topless and Barefoot shade, which has pink and beige and undertones. The color, which retails for $9, is one of JLo’s favorites whether she’s dazzling on a red carpet or making a new music video. It’s also the perfect shade for her massive sparkler.

Loading the player...

MORE: Little girl recreates Jennifer Lopez's red carpet look for Halloween

Tom, who has a famous list of clients, including Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Hailee Steinfeld, has worked with JLo for a long time. Most recently, he was responsible for creating her exotic nails for her Medicine music video. He also did her nails before Alex Rodriguez popped the question.

The singer’s nail artist used Essie’s Topless and Barefoot shade

"I don't think [JLo] knew! There was no talk mentioned, nothing was brought up,” Tom previously shared with E! News. “She wanted her nails beautiful because they were taking off for the weekend but that's normal, we always want to make sure her nails are perfect. So all of a sudden I'm sitting there and I see a notification of the ring. I'm texting her like, 'Jen, congratulations!' Oh my god, amazing!' She's like, 'yeah, we're so happy.' And then she goes, 'oh and by the way, the nails look good too.'"