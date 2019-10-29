Celebrate Day of the Dead with this Sugar Skull makeup tutorial

Following Halloween, the Latino community gets together to celebrate Día de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead. Over the years, Latinos from United States, Mexico and more have taken part in this spiritual holiday that reunites the living and dead. While sugar skulls have reached mainstream media, it's important to understand the true meaning behind the skull-inspired makeup. The gorgeous and vibrant skeleton designs are created in remembrance of friends and family members who have passed away and help support their spiritual journey.

Just in time for the multi-day holiday, we've partnered up with GlamSquad to create a last-minute calavera-inspired look and used the legendary POND'S Cold Cream Cleanser for a post-party fresh face glow. Check out the video below to see how you can celebrate Day of the Dead in a glamorous way this year!

MORE: Melt cosmetics just launched a stunning 'Day of the Dead' makeup collection