Demi Lovato transformed into Marie Antoinette for Halloween and it’s a French dream

When it comes to celebrating Halloween, singer and actress Demi Lovato truly gets into character. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old star blew the internet away with her jaw-dropping costume transformation which turned back the clock to French Revolution. Move over, Kristen Dustin! There’s a new modern-day Marie Antoinette in town and it’s Demi.

Demi Lovato attends Hallow's Eve party as Marie Antoinette

In the past, the Confident singer has dressed up as Selena Quintallina, Lucy Ricardo from Love Lucy and Dorthory from Wizard of Oz. Luckily for us, the songstress reveale this is just round one and there is much more to come. "Halloween round 1... I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine," Demi captioned two selfies. She blessed her followers with a close-up showing off her makeup and a mirror photo with the entire Marie-inspired look.

Of course, her makeup artist Etienne Ortega and hairstylist Paul Norton were behind this iconic moment. The hair guru created the classic blonde pouf with curly locks while the Latino MUA recreated the dramatic glam from that era.

Talk about a French beauty dream

Feel inspired by the Disney alum? You're in luck! We’ve rounded up some staple items you’ll want to add to your shopping list to recreate Demi’s Marie Antoinette look. Since the French Queen was known for her pouf hairstyle, you’ll definitely need to invest in a wig. Try this Marie Antoinette classic blonde curly pouf hairstyle and become a symbol for excess and extravagance this Halloween.

Marie Antoinette Wig, $25, partycity.com

Louis XVI of France’s wife was also known for her softy rosy blush. For that flushed look we all crave, we recommend using Chantecaille Cheek Gelee in the shade Happy. It's soft spherical powder gives the formula a super smooth, buildable texture.

Chantecaille Cheek Gelee in Happy, $44, chantecaille.com

To recreate the former Disney star's lavish and royal-approved eye makeup, try Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Haight. The blue meets green hue has a mind-blowing formula that delivers an unmatched performance that stays put all night long. Then voila, you're on your way to becoming the next Marie Antionette in the chicest way!

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Haight, $20, urbandecay.com