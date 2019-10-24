If you’ve been wanting to chop your locks for sometime now, please stop what you’re doing and listen up because apparently, there are good and bad days to cut your hair, according to the lunar calendar. This is a trend that many swear by, including Colombian singer Shakira. The 42-year-old star posted on her social media stories that she had gotten a new haircut since the moon was in the right position!

Shakira shared her new haircut with fans in a social media video

“They told me today the moon was just right to cut my hair,” the singer wrote alongside the video that featured her showing off her fresh new haircut. In the short clip, Shakira’s hit song Tutu plays in the background. “I did it with Tutu in the background!,” she wrote about the track that features fellow Latinx singers Camilo and Pedro Capó.

According to the haircut lunar calendar, phases of the moon affect your hair growth and can even affect your overall health. Each month, there are “favorable” and unfavorable” days to snip your hair. The singer cut her hair on October 23 when the moon was in the waning crescent phase, meaning she’d get positive energy and get “beautiful, luxuriant and silky” hair, as the chart indicates.

The singer was told the moon was “just right” for getting a new hairstyle

This isn’t the first time Shakira dabbles in all things beauty. The singer recently shared her makeup artist skills with her followers by posting a fall-inspired makeup look that she did on her own featuring a pop of orange color on the lids.