Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reveal how they stay fit

Learning about the stars’ intensive workouts and healthy dieting secrets is always a NOVELTY – especially when it comes to ageless beauties like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Speaking to UK magazine Radio Times the actresses admitted they’re fans of intermittent fasting. "I do intermittent fasting, so there's no food in the morning," Jennifer told the magazine adding, "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours."

The actresses opened up about their daily routines with intermittent fasting

The 50-year-old star continued, "Today, I woke up and had a celery juice. Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don't drink coffee that early." Jennifer’s co-star on The Morning Show, which launches on Apple TV Plus on November 1, chimed in explaining, "I just have a green juice and a coffee in the morning."

Au contraire to the Friends alum being a night owl, Reese shared she’s a morning person thanks to her seven-year-old son who wakes her up at 5:30 or 6 a.m, but isn’t a fan of working out early. "I find it really hard to work out before 7:30 a.m. But that's the time I start one: 7:30 a.m,," she said. "I probably do that six days a week." In recent years, Intermittent fasting has become popular among celebs and fitness gurus alike.

Jennifer and Reese star in 'The Morning Show' alongside Steve Carell

Although many believe it’s a gateway for losing weight, others agree several health benefits result from the rigorous diet. According to a dietician at the University of Michigan, Sue Ryskamp, the reason for weight loss is because, "This type of fasting often results in the consumption of fewer calories overall, which contributes to weight loss."

However, if you’re looking to jump on the fasting bandwagon, we strongly suggest you ease into it and maybe speak with an expert as it may not be suitable for everybody.