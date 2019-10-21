When we think natural beauty, we usually think no makeup. But you can achieve a fresh and flawless look, like Hailey Baldwin, with the right techniques and cosmetics. So, what's the secret?

Just follow the advice of makeup artist to the stars Nikki DeRoest. As she explained to Harper’s Bazaar: “I’m not trying to change people’s faces, I’m just trying to make them look like the best versions of themselves.”

To copy top model style and sport this trend, try these tricks for simple yet chic makeup. Here goes…

©nikkideroest Both model and makeup artist aim for simplicity and spontaneity

Look after and prepare your skin

Always start with the right skincare routine for your skin type before applying makeup. Exfoliation is a must to remove dead skin cells and dirt. Similarly, moisturizing with serum, creams, or oils is key to improving flaky skin or a dry, dehydrated complexion. Do all this and you'll have bright, luminous skin that will enhance the effect of any cosmetics.

©nikkideroest Hailey admits she doesn’t usually wear makeup in her daily life

Natural contouring

The secret here is to apply the contouring before the base. Apply correctly so it blurs and blends in with your skin and identify which parts you want to highlight with light and which to hide with shadows. Using the same type of cosmetics for contouring, whether creamy bases -light and dark- or different shades of powder, means they will combine better and look more natural. e.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Contour Palette ($6), bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Foundation Stick ($32), and Mac Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Palette ($39.50) are a few options for a fresh, radiant finish that naturally shows off and brings out your features.

Don't forget your eyebrows

Eyebrows are important for makeup as they frame your eyes. For a natural look, avoid heavy, highly-defined strokes. That's why it's best to apply texture with a little gel and fill in the necessary spaces -with a fine pencil- to add depth.

One tip is to choose transparent gels, combing the eyebrows up and slightly outwards so they follow their natural shape. Essence Dear Eyebrow Lash Brow Gel Mascara ($7.86) or Maybelline New York Brow Drama Mascara Transparent ($45.85) give excellent results.