Melt Cosmetics just launched a stunning Day of the Dead makeup collection

Day of the Dead, which is also known as Dia De Los Muertos, is a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, in particular the Central and South regions, to honor those who have passed away. The Mexican tradition is celebrated as a national holiday in Mexico and in some parts of Latin America and the United States on the first two days of November. Over the years, many Halloween go-ers have been inspired by the gorgeous, vibrant and breathtaking designs of iconic calavera or sugar skulls. Good news, makeup lovers! This year, you’ll be able to take your sugar skull makeup designs to the next level thanks to Melt Cosmetics’ Amor Eterno collection.

MORE: Classic and Current Beauty Icons that'll make you proud to be Latina

Full Amor Eterno makeup collection

“Our most meaningful holiday collection yet! Amor Eterno is a colorful collection that celebrates the joy of life and the eternal bond you have with the ones you love, even when they are no longer with you,” captioned the Latina-owned brand. The two co-founders, Dana Bomar and Lora Arellano, debuted the latest line with a photographed of two women with braid crowns, bejeweled sugar skull makeup, and flowers adorned around the hair.

The two co-founders of Melt Cosmetics, Dana Bomar & Lora Arellano

This cruelty-free and vegan collection includes four long-wearing vibrant colored gel liners, three bright liquid lipsticks, six skull detailed makeup brushes, and two stunning skull eyeshadow palettes that honor both life and death. The shadow palette itself honors the day of remembrance with names such as Lagrimas, Noche Eterna, y Corazon. The intense burgundies, plums, velvety greens and dazzling blues were inspired by the night sky after a long cheerful fiesta commemorating the loved ones that have passed.

Melt Cosmetics’s Muerte Eyeshadow Palett

The stunning collection embodies the new generation of Mexican-American Latinas who are owning their traditions within the states through their businesses. According to the Latina entrepreneur, every piece down to the intricate “Papel Picado” inspired packaging, custom art and heartfelt rainbow of colors was carefully crafted to represent the multifaceted beauty of our Mexican culture.

MORE: Wow! Adriana Lima’s makeup-free selfie is #skingoals

The details behind this look are everything

Though the cosmetics brand has yet to announce an official release date on the makeup collectible items, we’re already saving up for the line. Until then, we’ll be trying to recreate these alluring, beautiful, glittery sugar skulls at home.