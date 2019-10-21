Jennifer Lopez gives us abs envy in latest sweaty gym selfie

Have you seen a better set of abs? Jennifer Lopez kicked off her week with a gym session and a post-workout mirror selfie. The 50-year-old triple-threat put the haters to shame as she showed off her abs in her Niyma Sol workout gear. “Sweaty SoLful Sunday’s…@niymasol #fallishere.” In the snap, the Bailar Conmigo singer rocked the cropped long-sleeved gold top and matching grey and yellow leggings.

Jennifer Lopez puts her abs on display in post-gym selfie

Jennifer’s gym selfie is the first in a while, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t taken to social media to showcase her amazing figure. Earlier this month, the singer released her latest single Baila Conmigo. For the single’s artwork, the star posed in a barely there dress.

Jennifer channeled 2001 JLo as she posed in front of a white background and sat with the outfit on display. 2019 has seen the Dinero songstress in the best shape of her life. On top of being fit for her 31-city It’s My Party Tour, the On the Floor singer transformed her body for her film Hustlers.

To prepare for the occasions, Jennifer not only cut out sugar and carbs on a strict 10-day diet, but she hit the gym and showed off her progress. In August, the pop star gave fans a look at how she and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez train ahead of special occasions.

The 50-year-old isn’t afraid to show off her progress with post-gym selfies

In the clip, where the couple promoted their new fitness app collaboration, the pair got in some intense training at the Dallas Cowboys gym.Jennifer, who had a show later that evening, opened up about the benefits of an early workout.

“I like working out on show day,” she told the camera. “It’s my workday and it opens up my body for the night too, so I don’t just go in there stiff. And then when I don’t have a show, I don’t do anything. I just rest.” The World of Dance judge continued: “It makes me feel more confident, like I’m strong and ready.”