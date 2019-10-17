Isabela Merced rocks sultry plum makeup at Latin American Music Awards 2019

Stars brought their fashion A-game at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards. Some red carpet go-ers sported pink hair, fun accessories, and even neck braces. Although Latinos came to slay, our beauty camera was blown away by singer and actress Isabela Moner, who now goes by Isabela Merced in honor of her grandmother.

Isabel hits the red carpet in a lavender Mark Gong dress

The Instant Family star truly turned heads while arriving at the yearly award show at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. The 18-year-old wore a stunning lilac number from MARKGONG, showing off a little skin in the chicest way. Her asymmetrical maxi dress paired perfectly with her smokey plum look. Luckily, we’ve got all the details behind her glam.

The 18-year-old star looking absolutely fab at the Latin American Music Awards 2019

Celebrity makeup artist, Allan Avendaño was behind her purple-centric smokey eye look. The Latino MUA mixed hues of shimmery blacks, silvers, and plums to create her powerful lid and added a violet color on her water line to add a 'wow' factor. To recreate this captivating eyeshadow style, we recommend trying LORAC’s Hollywood Glamour Mini Palette Midnight Kiss, $15, lorac.com. With its undeniably addictive texture and perfect on-the-go size, this beauty buy is the perfect product for makeup junkies. The fine, quadruple-milled powder offers a creamy-like buildable pay off that makes it perfect for upcoming holiday events.

When it came to her lips, the A-list MUA kept it sheer and glossy with a light nude. To get this look at-home, try the Charlotte Tilbury glossy lipstick in Pillow Talk, $34, charlottetilbury.com. This bestselling nude pink lipstick has a dreamy texture that’ll keep your lips hydrated and looking supple all day long. With a luminous, rich glossy finish, this beauty buy creates an ultra-defined, fuller-looking lip instantly.

To complete her glam, hairstylist Clayton Hawkins gave the Dora star flowing waves with a side pair. Showing off her honey-blonde highlights, the star looked absolutely breathtaking on the red carpet.