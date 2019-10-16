Jennifer Aniston has been a beauty and style icon since she conquered the audience with her role as Rachel in the sitcom Friends. Fifteen years later, she’s still at her peak, breaking records on her brand new social media and returning to the small screen with The Morning Show. Not only her work commitments have remain the same, the 50-year-old actress looks as fresh and beautiful as fifteen years ago, and we are sharing with you how she does it. The best part? You can do it at home.



Jennifer insists that, with healthy habits, she’s kept herself very well. A balanced diet, a good sleep and drinking a lot of water are the three pillars she swears by. And then of course there is her beauty routine, surprisingly simple and effective: "We are sold such a bill of goods wrapped up in expensive packaging but I have found that when it comes to a skincare routine, the simpler the better," she said to Vogue magazine.



Eye masks and cryo sticks

In the trailer for the series The Morning Show—based on the book by journalist Brian Stelter—that narrates the drama in the American television news world, Jennifer Aniston[s character uses gel mask patches around her eyes. The funny thing is that Jennifer herself is also a fan of these lifesavers, "eye patches and cryo-sticks, " she said in the same interview when asked about her tip to look good after little hours of sleep or long days at work.



The eye pads help reducing the bags under the eyes, getting rid of that tired look, and reducing the inflamation and those undesirable brown marks that tend to appear under the eyes.

It’s normal for these types of patches to include ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins. Some of them include gold dust, adding glow and smoothness to your skin tone. You can also try the collagen and retinol patches, very versatile because they can be used on all areas of your face, not just the eyes, to revitalize dry skin or reduce wrinkles.

How do they work?

A very interesting option on the market is the Rio Beauty 1-FALI-PATCH ($21.92), which works by electrically stimulating the face, a process known as iontophoresis. With this technique, the molecules are transported to the skin using electric currents, ensuring that the FALI collagen and retinol deeply and permanently penetrate the dermal layer.

