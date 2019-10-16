Kate Middleton shows off fancy new hairdo in Pakistan

Kate Middleton is as stylish as ever during her and Prince William’s five-day royal tour of Pakistan. The royal couple kicked off their trip with a stunning arrival and are now taking part in several important engagements, including a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. For the special occasion, the 37-year-old royal opted to try out a new chic hairdo.

©Getty Images Kate Middleton debuted a new hairdo during her royal tour in Pakistan

The Duchess of Cambridge styled her hair in a half-up, half down style that featured a charming twist in the back. The royal mom is known for her go-to blow out styles, so this choice was a pleasant surprise for all the loyal royal fans. The new hairstyle also accentuated Kate’s newly-minted blonde highlights.

Besides donning a stylish hairdo, Kate also wore a gorgeous green getup for the royal engagement. She paired an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker with cream pants from Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She then accessorized with a matching green scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Pakistani jewelry designer Zeen.