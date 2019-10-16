Lala Anthony is giving us major hair envy with these glitzy accessories

Let’s face it: Hair jewelry is the best and easiest way to be extra with your pelo. Recently, stylists and celebrities have been showing off their glamorous bejeweled clips and pins and we’ve literally been blinded by these chic pieces. Just the other night, Lala Anthony rocked a long fishtail braid ponytail with not one, not two, but a whopping eleven studded clips. The iconic hairstyle was absolutely stylish and dazzling, which is why we did our beauty homework.

How chic is this ponytail?!

Celebrity stylist Myss Monique was the mastermind behind the Power actress’ hair glam. Like a true beauty boss, the braid guru dished the details on Lala’s hair candy and luckily, you can totally shop them during your next Sephora or Target trip.

If you've been eyeing those diamond-approved bobby pins on social media or those trendy pearl clips, look no further. Add an effortless statement to your mane with these crystal rhinestones from Kitsch X Justine Marjan Rhinestone DRIPPIN and GLAM Bobby Pins, $29 each. Chances are you’ll be shining so bright, folks may have to wear sunglasses! The appealing beauty and fashion statements are perfect for fall and even the upcoming holiday season.

Kitsch X Justine Marjan Rhinestone DRIPPIN and GLAM Bobby Pins, $29 each, sephora.com

Another dreamy clip we can’t stop obsessing over is Sincerely Jules by Scünci Crystal Leaf Jeanwire Barrette, $8. This barrette is ideal for those who love to add a romantic touch to their hair. The jeweled leaf design with rose gold metal tone can be styled with a side part or within a chic messy bun.

Sincerely Jules by Scünci Crystal Leaf Jeanwire Barrette, $8, target.com

Be sure to add these playful yet chic accessories to your look this fall. We’re sure all your primas y amigas will want to see your style in the best way ever!