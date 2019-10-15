These five skincare mistakes are causing you to age faster

The clock never stops and the trace of time will evidently show in different areas of the body, especially in the face and neck. Though there are many products on the market to prevent early signs of wrinkles and fine line try these daily practices to reduce those early flags.

If this happens, it means perhaps you're making one or two mistakes that affect your skin's health, and maybe you don't even know! So it's time to evaluate your skincare routine, as well as your lifestyle.

Expert in dermatology and cosmetology, Paul Jarrod Frank, Founder of PFRANKMD & Skin Salon and Madonna 's personal dermatologist states that many under-40 women have habits and practices that cause premature aging. Are you ready to learn about them?

Evaluate your lifestyle to detect these habits such as smoking which damages the health of your skin tremendously.

5. A life of ‘excesses’

The reality is your lifestyle has a direct impact on your physique, and if it includes excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, dairy, and processed foods, you should know that you are hurting your face. Candy and processed food cause acne and opacity in the complexion. They also make you look tired.

The solution: eat more whole foods and proteins, especially fish since it contains omega 3. Include seeds like chia to help with skin radiance.

Smoking is another harmful habit for the skin that is part of the lifestyle of many women. It has obvious consequences on the skin because it breaks down collagen and creates fine lines around the mouth. It also happens if you use an electronic device.

If you have more than ten skincare products at home, pay attention because your skin could be saturated

4. A saturated skin

Check how many and which products you use within your beauty routine. If you notice that you have more than ten creams, serums, moisturizers, oils, and skincare masks, you are making a mistake without knowing it because instead of helping, you are saturating your skin.

When too many products are used, Frank explains, the skin becomes overwhelmed and the active ingredients in creams, serums or tonics don't have the chance to act and ‘do their magic’. In addition, some formulas may be counterproductive and cause irritation when combined.

For example, the expert warns that you should never combine vitamin A with vitamin C because the skin could become sensitive and prone to sun damage. Oil-based formulas shouldn't be combined with those based on water because they lose their effect.

So what should you do with all those products you have at home? The answer is to use one at a time and for the time indicated on the label, so you can see the results in the medium term.

Experts recommend exfoliating the skin twice a week at most

3. Are you an exfoliation fan? Be careful!

If you are one of those who exfoliate frequently to show a bright and pore-free skin, be careful with the excesses! Depending on your skin type, you can do it once or twice a week at most.

At this point, you should know that the skin goes through a natural exfoliation process every 28 days and that some moisturizers or makeup bases contain exfoliating ingredients such as retinol and glycolic acid. Hence, if you combine them with a stronger and excessive scrub, you could be causing damage to your skin that results in inflammation, tenderness, or rashes.

2. Lack of consistency

Are cleansers, toners, and moisturizers an ornament in your bathroom because you have a hectic life with too many responsibilities and activities? You should know that not having a daily skin care routine or breaching it frequently is one of the most common faults that directly affect the aging process.

The skin needs constant care, so you should make cleaning, moisturizing, and protecting your skin a daily habit, just like brushing your teeth. It's important to start with a simple plan that is adapted to your lifestyle, but that you comply every day regardless of setbacks or fatigue. We promise it's worth it!

Skin care should be a habit that should include the application of sunscreen - not doing it is a mistake

1. Forget sunscreen

Madonna's dermatologist says that to stop using sunscreen is the most common and serious mistake made by under-40 women. However, it´s never too late nor too early to start protecting your skin, so it's advisable to immediately incorporate a minimum of SPF15.

There are many products available on the market, with a matte finish or a superior protection factor for the sunniest days. Its constant use will make a big difference in the appearance of the skin.

Undoubtedly, you should pay attention to your routine and habits. Did you find out which of these mistakes makes your skin look older? It is time to rectify and offer your skin the care it deserves.