Becky G steps inside the boxing ring and shows off her go-to workout routine

Just call her the K.O. Queen! Becky G took to her social media to share a video of her participating in her latest fitness pastime – boxing. “By no means do I wanna claim that I’m a pro at any of this but f – it felt good to let s—t out today,” the Mala Santa songstress captioned the video of her in the ring working on her punches with her trainer. Before anyone in the comments could get a chance to point out her flaws, the 22-year-old got ahead of the comments.

Becky G showed off her jab, cross and hooks in boxing video

“I know I know I have lots of things to work on, especially hands up and my footwork.” Becky had nothing but support in her comments as a host of her famous friends offered support. One of the stand outs was boxing great, Oscar de la Hoya.

“The pull back tho,” the championship fighter wrote. Beckys Sunday session didn’t just stop in the ring. In addition to the boxing, the star worked on a series of floor and core workouts. As the Sin Pijama singer does toe touches and resistance pulls, her trainer encourages her to “breathe.”

Becky has made a vow to put her health first. Since the beginning of the year, the Power Rangers actress has taken to her social media to show off a series of workouts. The superstar’s workouts have increased as of late, since she is no longer traveling. Earlier this year, the Mexican beauty revealed that she chooses to work out as a means of “conquering my anxiety and gaining control of my mental health. My motivation is bigger than just the perfect body but my overall health.”

Becky G has been working on her fitness since the beginning of the year

Becky isn’t just motivated by her health. In 2017, the star shared that since starting a relationship with soccer star Sebastian Lletget, she has maintained a healthier lifestyle. “I've never wanted to be this healthy in my life. I think he really showed me the difference between goals and standards for yourself as a person,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I still have tacos and French fries and stuff like that, but he inspires me not to have as many, and I think that says a lot about him and who he is to my life, because there's not a lot of people that can make me not eat French fries the way I used to!”