Who said beauty isn’t for men? Surely not Alex Rodriguez with his latest social media post. Recently, the former Yankee baseball player took to his feed to show off his at-home skincare treatment session. Prepping for the MLB playoffs, the newly-engaged star shared a photo of himself wearing a sheet mask. Looks like Jennifer Lopez’s skincare tips are rubbing off on her fiancé.

MORE: The secret to Jennifer Lopez's radiant glow has been revealed

How the former Yankee player preps for a big day

Since the Puerto Rican singer-actress is known for her trademark ‘JLo Glow,’ we’re not surprised to see her boo is also jumping on the sheet mask bandwagon. The father-of-two posted the fun picture, alongside the caption "prep for the huge game tomorrow’ and tagged his future bride. Of course, Jennifer was the first to comment with emojis to support her soon-to-be husband.

The happy couple are literally #skincaregoals

Within minutes, the comments section of the former athlete’s post was showered with laughs and messages from other men relating to his photo. From the looks of Alex’s skin, we’re assuming he may have a skincare routine of his own. Men, time to take notes!

Though the beauty space is dominated by women, moments like this prove self-care is inclusive. Sheet masks are for anyone who wants hydrating, glowing, and supple skin. Therefore, whether you’re a lad or lady, give your skin the TLC it deserves and go for it.

MORE: Eva Longoria is asking fans whether she should chop her hair

If you’re looking for the latest skincare buy, try Petite Amie Skincare’s Hybrid-cellulose Masque, $15. The face mask combines bio-celluloses and fibers that contain a complex of naturally-derived ingredients to support skin repair and regeneration, helping to combat free radicals and provide antioxidant protection.

Petite Amie Skincare Hybrid-cellulose Masque, $15, petiteamieskincare.com

According to the brand, these masks were produced at GMP certified lab that certifies the safety of our users and prevents ultra-sensitive skins from breaking out. While there are only a handful of companies that can make single bacterial bio-cellulose mask around the globe, Petite Amie is the only one providing a hybrid pick, combining the best of both worlds —sheet and bio-cellulose masks. Talk about being ahead of the game when it comes to high-quality skincare that does break the bank!