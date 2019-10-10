Eva Longoria is asking fans whether she should chop her hair 

Eva Longoria might soon be switching up her hairstyle! For the last few months, the Desperate Housewives alum has been rocking a ton of fashion and beauty looks while promoting her last flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold (please relive the glory of her lewks this way), but now it seems she might be ready for a makeover. She took to her social media to tease fans about wanting to chop her luscious locks for a chic bob she had a few years ago.

“Thinking of going short again.....what do you guys think,” she asked her followers alongside the photo that features the 44-year-old actress sporting a shorter hairdo with caramel honey highlights. In the throwback photo, Eva is also wearing a full smokey-eye glam look. Many fans, including fellow celebrities, commented on the post.

Scandal actress Kerry Washington wrote, “LOOOOOOOVE.” Meanwhile, Shazam star Zachary Levi joked, “You’re already short enough! Oh, you mean your hair, yeah do it.” Recently, Eva has been candid about how her beauty and fashion routines are changing, especially after welcoming her first son Santiago Enrique Bastón.

“Of course! I don’t have time,” she told HOLA! USA about her beauty routine. “I need something quick and easy, especially to look after my skin because I don’t have time to use ten different products. Also in makeup, I normally just put the mascara on and done. Plus, I’m always kissing my baby, so either I don´t wear lipstick or I use a long-lasting one that stays there!”