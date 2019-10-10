Doralys Britto is a beauty with brains. After traveling the world working for Julio Iglesias and launching a modeling agency, the Dominican stunner’s passion for all things beauty and tech led her to leave the corporate world behind and start a YouTube channel. It’s through this platform that her more than 1.5 million subscribers can have an introspective look into her life from her Malibu mornings to hitting the scene in Los Angeles. Every step of the way she shares her tips and tricks. And now the Afro-Latina is letting us in on a little secret that involves two of her favorite Smashbox Cosmetics products.

As an avid surfer, Doralys usually starts her day at Malibu Beach, and in the video above, she proof-tested Smashbox’s makeup to see how it stands up from surf to sunset. She loves the Studio Skin Full Coverage 24 Hour Foundation ($36) because it perfectly “covers dark circles and is super lightweight,” and it lasts all day helping her look keep up with her on the go schedule.

The last step of her makeup routine is to set it with the Photo Finish Setting Spray ($32). This vegan formula is non-sticky, non-greasy and transfer-proof so your makeup stays put and blends together beautifully. As Doralys says, “You have to see it, to believe it.”

