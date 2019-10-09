ColourPop drops Disney-themed collection

Calling all Disney fans! Colurpop has just released a new makeup collection inspired by our favorite Disney princesses that are fit for a night out on the town or, you know, your usual ball. This marks the third time the beauty brand partners with Disney to create a limited edition collection, and like the ones before, the Midnight Masquerade line is colorful, magical and a truly timeless piece to add to your beauty cabinet. *Adds to cart*

©@colourpopcosmetics

In this special edition, ColourPop has included the classics—Cinderella, Belle and Tiana—but it’s also added four new leading ladies, including Tangled's Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty's Aurora, Hercules' Megara, Enchanted's Giselle and our personal favorite, The Hunchback of Notre Dame's Esmerelda. Featuring a variety of products, each dazzles with the characters’ colors and personalities.

And there’s so much to choose from! There are eight new blushes and highlighters compacts ($10), eight new luxe liquid lipsticks ($8), and a gorgeous eyeshadow palette ($22). Plus, theres a midnight blue clutch ($15) that makes the perfect and petite accessory.