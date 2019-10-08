Eva Longoria gives a lesson in her toned arms in latest gym video

Eva Longoria has the perfect cure for the Monday blues! The Grand Hotel producer took to her social media live from the gym. “It’s Monday! Let’s go get it [muscle emoji] Thank you @kellyrowland for the workout gear.” Things got serious for arm day, as the 44-year-old actress did a series of weighted bicep curls. In the videos posted to her stories, Eva continued to share the secrets to her toned arms.

Eva Longoria gave a lesson in toned arms with her latest gym footage

“Working on my arms,” she captioned the video of her lifting light weights. Eva later showcased her results in a still image of her in her Fabletics fitness gear. The Desperate Housewives alum often shares her tips and trips with her followers. Since welcoming her son, Santiago Bastón in 2018, the working mom has taken to her social media to gives fans a look inside of her workouts.

Fans saw the results when the mom stunned in a series of different looks during Paris Fashion Week. Eva isn’t just inspiring her fans to get fit. In August, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star got her girl pal America Ferrera pumped up during a Friday morning gym session. The actresses worked out with trainer Grant Roberts as they joined each other for a series of workouts.

“Plankin’ with my fitness idol today,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star captioned the photo of Eva in beast mode. Eva followed with a picture of her buddy getting after it. “We both have our messy top knots,” she wrote over the photo of America. “Getting into shape with his one.”

Eva has been candid about her fitness journey and the importance of getting back into shape, following the birth of her son. “I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m barely starting to get back into it. My workouts are very serious weight training.”