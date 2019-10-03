Eiza González adds a powerful new tattoo to her extensive collection

Eiza González just got inked…again! The 29-year-old star took to her social media to show off her new tattoos in a series of sultry, black and white photos. The Baby Driver actress is already known for her collection of delicate tattoos all around her body. From a cross in her forearm to a heart in her pinky finger, she’s done it all. Her latest tats include an intricate costellation and an inspiring quote for women all around the world.

Eiza González shows off her newest tattoo

In the photos posted on her social account, the actress is pictured posing inside the popular tattoo studio Bang Bang and sitting pretty while she gets tatted by celebrity favorite Mr. K in her forearm. “Tattoo party avec @Mr.k_tattoo,” she wrote alongside the carousel of photos.

In one of the behind-the-scenes pictures, fans can see Mr. K tracing out the words “She’s a force to be reckoned with.” This isn’t the only tattoo the Latina actress chose to get—she recently got inked with a pretty and delicate constellation that is decorated with stars and sparkles all around in the same arm.

The 29-year-old actress has a collection of tattoos around her body

It’s fitting that Eiza got a tattoo with a powerful message for women. The actress is busy with a slew of projects—she recently starred in the Fast and the Furious franchise latest spinoff Hobbs & Shaw and flexed her action skills in Alita: Battle Angel.