Colombian model Anggie Bryan perfects her complexion with this foundation

Finding the perfect foundation that matches your skin tone can be overwhelming, especially for Latinas with diverse shades and undertones. Colombian model, Anggie Bryan, struggled to find her perfect match until she discovered this holy grail foundation. Anggie swears by Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 ($47) for her everyday makeup look. The 16-hour wear foundation is available in 42 shades with a matte finish formula that is sweat and humidity resistant.

Loading the player...

MORE: Mexican-American TV host Robyn Moreno on her makeup bag's secret weapon

Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation has medium-buildable coverage, designed to instantly conceal redness and discoloration (perfect for women dealing with hyperpigmentation!). The ultra-silky formula features a blend of skin-loving ingredients, oil-controlling technology, and skin-tone correct pigments. Did we mention it’s incredibly smooth and blendable? According to Anggie, it feels like your skin, making this model-approved makeup recommendation a must-have!