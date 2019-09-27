Jennifer Lopez’s 25th fragrance ‘Promise’ is a love letter to her fans

Jennifer Lopez truly is a Latina powerhouse! On Thursday night, the singer, actress, and fashion icon celebrated the launch of her 25th fragrance ‘Promise' at a pop-up experience in New York City. Throughout her career, the Puerto Rican megastar has spoken about her passion for aromas and scents. As a young woman, the Hustler actress worked at a beauty department and quickly learned her affection for fragrances. Since then, the World of Dance producer has released 25 different scents making her one of the leading Latinas in the fragrance world. Her love for the different spices, incense, and perfumes inspired the creations of Glow by JLo, Still JLo, Live by Jennifer Lopez and many more.

Promise by Jennifer Lopez is now available at ULTA Beauty

For her new launch, the mother-of-two created a dreamy diamond-inspired perfume that is now available online at Ulta Beauty and set to roll out in stores on September 28. Described as "the essence of a multifaceted and powerful woman," this bad boy features top notes of Italian tangerine, pink berries, nashi pea, a middle of orris, jasmine sambac, dewy honeysuckle and a woody, crystallized amber base.

An exclusive look at the diamond-cut 'Promise' fragrance

The newly 50-year-old star took to social media to share the exciting news with her fans.“Today was SOOOO special!!! The big announcement and my own beautiful pop-up shop for my new fragrance, PROMISE!!! It was so amazing inside! If you’re in NYC you have to go see it tomorrow before it’s gone! #IPromise #WhatsYourPromise,” captioned JLo. The essence of her latest perfume is to pay homage to her loyal fans who have been with her throughout her rise to stardom. During her pop-up experience, JLo expressed the importance of keeping a promise to others and, most importantly, yourself.

Jennifer celebrated her 25th perfume wearing an all-white Micheal Kors resort power suit-skirt

Sharing the inspiration behind her new perfume, the Puerto Rican belleza said, “I heard this phrase, maybe about a year or two ago, from Warren Buffet actually. He said, ‘A friend is a promise.’ I think that’s who we are. We say to people, ‘This is who I am and I promise to be this way,’ and they can count on that and I just thought it was the perfect name for a fragrance. It’s inspiring… it not only smells delicious but makes you feel sexy.”

The year may be closing out but it’s no secret the Jenny from the block never stops working around the clock. The Puerto Rican star’s new scent comes at a busy time for JLo, who also announced her headlining acts for the 2020 Super Bowl half-time show, alongside Colombia singer Shakira.