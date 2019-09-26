Kat Von D is launching a new palette inspired by her Lolita liquid lipsticks

From best selling lipsticks, filter-approved foundation to most highly pigmented makeup pigments on the market, it’s no secret that Kat Von D is a makeup mogul. If you’re a beauty junkie chances are you’ve been following the former tattoo artist’s vegan cosmetic line since her launch in 2008. Although the Mexican-American beauty entrepreneur tattoo-inspired makeup brand has numerous of must-have products, Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita, $30, has a cult following. The chestnut rose hue birth a matte and long lasting lippie, we didn’t know we needed in our lives. The highly pigmented color was in such high demand, Kat launched a sister lip shade named Lolita II then her first Lolita-inspired eye shadow palette. Recently the brand took to social media to announce the Lolita family is growing with their newest Lolita Por Vida eyeshadow palette, $49.50.

Introducing the Lolita Por Vida

“We heard you loud and clear, you loved our top-selling Lolita Eye shadow Palette! Now we bring you the NEW #LolitaPorVida...our biggest and best value Lolita palette yet. Featuring 18 gorgeous shades inspired by the cult favorite shade 'Lolita',” disclosed the brand. The eye shadow colors consist of glitter, foil, and matte textures. You can purchase the latest Lolita eye shadow set on October 11th at katvondbeauty.com.

Paying homage to her Latinx heritage, colors range from light pink to deep burgundy: There's Luna (rose gold pink), Amorcito (dusty brown), Lolita Por Vida (chestnut), and Romantico (shimerry eggplant) and more Latin-influence names. Talk about a palette dream!

These hues flatter all skin tones

Whether you’re always looking for the latest vegan-friendly eye shadows or simply want to splurge on yourself. Mark your calendars and treat yourself to this luminous eye candy.