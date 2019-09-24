Celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo achieves a natural glow with just two beauty products

There are many tips and tricks for achieving healthy, glowing skin like the Jennifer Lopez. From body luminizers to serums and vitamins, it’s clear the glow trend is here to stay. For beauty lovers, expanding our summer glows will always be our goal as we transition into fall. Luckily, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s makeup artist and Marc Jacobs Beauty’s MUA Nam Vo is dishing some of her glow-ready secrets. If you're not familiar with the makeup shero, Nam is behind some major glow moments and is a true radiance expert. Watch the video below to see how she uses the Marc Jacobs Accomplice concealer, $32 as a coverup and bronzer in a genius way. The multipurpose creamy stick helps blur the look of pores, fine lines, and imperfections while hiding dark circles, blemishes, and uneven skin tone.

The Vietnamese makeup guru also swears by Marc Jacobs Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder, $49 to touch-up, blur, and reduce the look of shine. This must-have complexion product is perfect for the girl on-the-go looking for a mid-day touch up. Try these tricks at home and you’ll be lit from within in no time.