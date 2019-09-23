Elsa Pataky shares her intense 'glute burning' workout

Feel the burn! Elsa Pataky gave her over three million followers a peek at her fitness routine on Sunday, September 22. The mommy-of-three proudly put her glute burner workout on display. In the clip, the 43-year-old actress runs through a series of workouts that include glute raises, good mornings, lunges, squat jumps, hamstring rolls and squat walks. If that wasn’t enough to help her followers break a sweat, the Spanish star broke down that she completes four rounds of each workout for 20 seconds. The video is part of her husband Chris Hemsworth’s new fitness app Centr. The fitness app allows users to train at home or the gym with a series of workouts put together especially by the Thor actor’s team.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY

Elsa Pataky gave fans a look at her favortie glute burning workouts

The app also includes meal plans approved by the star’s dietician. As if looking at the Avengers star workout on Instagram isn’t enough, the star actually gets motivated as he does the workouts. The power couple promoted the app together in June. In a video, The Men in Black International star explained the inspiration behind the project.

Loading the player...

MORE: Chris Hemsworth reveals that his wife Elsa Pataky is sick of seeing him shirtless

“This idea started a few years ago when I realized how lucky I was to have interacted with some of the experts in the field of mindfulness, training, nutrition, general health and well being,” he said in a video clip. “And thought wouldn’t it be cool if I could bring all those people together into one splice and give you guys access to that team who have had such a profoundly positive impact on my life and made me a happy, healthy person, and may be of some benefit to you guys.”

VIEW GALLERY

The 43-year-old shared her session inside of her husband Chris Hemsworth's fitness app Centr

MORE: Why Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are 100% #fitnessgoals

Earlier this year, Elsa also opened up about the importance of joining her husband to create the app. “The reason we created this program was to bring together all the people we think are really good in fitness, nutrition and mindfulness,” she told Women’s Health. “I think those three things are every important to keep healthy and happy. Chris put it together, but I wanted to be a part of it, too.”