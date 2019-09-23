Emmys 2019: Zendaya channels Poison Ivy’s signature look

Hollywood's hottest stars hit the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday to celebrate the biggest accomplishments on TV. While Afro-Latino Jharrel Jerome was the big winner, taking home the prize for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in When They See Us, Euphoria’s leading actress Zendaya earned our prize for best dressed A-lister.

The 23-year-old star may have not been nominated, but it’s clear her stunning purple-carpet appearance stole the show! The singer’s custom emerald green Vera Wang gown and Poison Ivy-inspired hairstyle were Hollywood-glamour approved. Taking her auburn hair to new heights, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress added some voluminous waves. Leaving the attention on her locks, celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley kept her face natural, pairing a chic brown smokey eye with perfectly bold brows and a sheer clear lip gloss.

Euphoria's lead actress at the 71st annual Emmys

Though the Marvel star is known for playing Peter Parker’s love interest Michelle in her latest film, Zendaya's latest transformation seems to be a nod to the iconic DC Comics character. The newly redhead star was styled by celebrity hair guru, Ursula Stephen who described Zendaya’s look as "old Hollywood inspired soft waves." To create the star’s hair-do, Ursula applied Love Beauty and Planet’s Coconut Milk & White Jasmine Multi-Benefit Hair Milk, $7, to protect her strands and color from hot tools and the ghd blower.

Love Beauty and Planet’s Coconut Milk & White Jasmine Multi-Benefit Hair Milk, $7, target.com

Her Poison Ivy-esque hair color was blown out then pin-curled behind the actress’s ear with a dressing brush as they cooled. Ursula then brushed out the curls with a paddle brush and gently teased the roots at the front. To clean up flyaways, use hairspray on a toothbrush to smooth down unruly pieces as the celebrity hair guru did! This sexy yet elegant side-swept hairstyle is timeless and easy to do at-home. You'll be the IT girl in no time!