Cardi B 's personality makes her stand out wherever she goes, but her striking look with long and dense eyelashes also catches our attentions. Undoubtedly, extensions and cosmetics are essential to achieve that dimensional effect we crave. Cardi's makeup artist Erika La'Pearl has revealed to Refinery29 some of the tricks the songstress prefers when it comes to showing off those ultra powerful strands. We're here to tell you all about it...

VER GALERÍA

Cardi B sports doll eyelashes that match her style

CLIC ON THE PICTURE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS

RELATED: Cardi B's favorite eyeliner costs less than $5

What's the secret?

The makeup artist reveals that Cardi "likes very full eyelashes because her eyes are small." The Dominican belleza also uses double extensions, which allow her to highlight her eyes and achieve a doll look instantly. For this, the singer relies on Lilly Lashesy Goddess ($20), cross-linked extensions of mink hair that are reusable for up to 15 times, ultralight, and they mold and blend perfectly with natural eyelashes, which allow for an impeccable and effortless filling appearance.

VER GALERÍA

The celeb's makeup artist reveals the trick of using double extensions

In addition, the expert says that curling and applying mascara on the eyelashes before placing the extensions is advisable in order to enhance the effect. There are other options with similar characteristics in the market to be considered, such as: Arison Lashes 3D Mink Fur Fake Eyelashes ($9.49), Veleasha Lashes Strip 5D Mink Hair High Volume ($10.88), and Huapan Cosmetics Alluring 3D & 4D Mink Fur False Eyelashes ($12.99).

VER GALERÍA

Lilly Lashesy Goddess are the songstress' favorite false eyelashes

Application of the extensions

It is recommended to carefully remove the false eyelashes from the case, dislodging them from the corners and then bringing them towards the eyes to measure their size. If they are too long, you can cut them at one end until they fit the natural shape of your eyes. Place a thin layer of glue on the band of the extensions and let dry for 30 minutes. Then place the falsies on above the lash line and voilà!

VER GALERÍA

Cardi B likes ultra dense eyelashes to enhance her eyes

RELATED: Kendall Jenner goes blonde for London Fashion Week and it´s fierce

Maintenance for the eyelashes

Maintenance is pretty simple. You should try not to wet them and remove them once your event is over. It is not recommended to pull them off, instead, lift them by the band on the side and never by the center. To clean them, simply use a clean, spongy brush and then store them in their protective box. With the help of some tweezers, you can remove the remnants of glue and they will be impeccable for your next use.

Loading the player...

You already know the secret to sporting this eye-popping look. Are you ready to flutter those lashes like Cardi B?