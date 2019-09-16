Beauty Influencer Amanda Diaz Shares Her Top 2 Must-Have Makeup Products

When the Miami-based beauty blogger Amanda Diaz isn’t inspiring younger Latinas, she is helping over 450,000 subscribers master their makeup techniques. Her makeup tutorials scream confidence with pops of bold color and the latest reviews of new product innovations. Known for her educational video tutorials for beauty beginners and experts, the Cuban beauty shared a couple of game-changing products from Smashbox Cosmetics.

To beat the Miami humidity, the Latina beauty guru swears by Smashbox’s Photo Finish Primer, $36, and Smashbox’s Full Coverage 24 Hour Foundation, $36, both available at Sephora. Smashbox’s primer is the #1 Cruelty-Free Face Primer* with a clear, cushiony gel that instantly melts into skin to erase pores and smooth outlines.

Smashbox’s new Full Coverage Foundation is a weightless and seriously full coverage dream that feels like you’re wearing nothing on your skin. The foundation controls oil with kaolin clay and bamboo powder while light-scattering spheres create a perfect soft-focus look. It’s that good, you guys.

Amanda shows us how to take control of your look regardless of weather challenges or skin concerns with a layer of the Smashbox Primer and a few dabs of the hyped Full Coverage Foundation (a little goes a LONG way). It’s a cake-free base that makes a full glam or natural makeup look beautifully matte! Ready for a flawless canvas? Lucky for you, Smashbox has you covered!