Camila Mendes shares her self-care secrets

Camila Mendes isn’t afraid to walk in her self-care truth. “It’s health that’s important, not appearance,” she told Women’s Health magazine. “I make choices that are good for me, and not just my body, but for my soul, for my mind. And sometimes that’s eating ice cream because I want to eat ice cream.” Part of her journey – outside of physical fitness – is listening to her body and taking action. “Whenever I feel like I’m going through something difficult,” she said. “I think about what I can do physically for myself.”

Camila Mendes shared her successful self-care secrets

Although her schedule is consumed with work, rest is one of the biggest secrets to her success. “People sometimes put working out first and don’t give their bodies a rest,” the Perfect Date actress said. “I’ll always choose sleep first. I think it’s just so important.” In 2017, the 25-year-old opened up about her struggle with bulimia, getting praise from fans for opening up and sharing her truth. “I’ve only recently gotten better,” she shared.

“I needed professionals I trusted to tell me things that I didn’t know.” She continued: “When I was a teenager, there were no role models when it came to body positivity that simply was not a thing. Being thin was everything.” The Riverdale star became part of the Project Heal foundation, which provides grant funding for people with eating disorders who can’t afford treatment and promotes healthy body image.

The 25-year-old Riverdale actress has always been open about her health and wellness journey

“Could not be happier about my decision to get involved with Project HEAL," she announced. “I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses. Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I’ve experienced periods in my life when I’ve suffered symptoms as well. I’m joining Project HEAL to help break the stigma associated with eating disorders.”