Jennifer Aniston uses the same moisturizer since she was a teenager

Jennifer Aniston is revealing the secret to her youthful glow! The 50-year-old actress is on the cover of InStyle's beauty issue to talk about all things business, including her return to TV with her new stint on the highly-anticipated series The Morning Show. In her cover story, she also divulged details about her skincare routine. According to the star, she's sworn by one incredible (and extremely affordable!) product since she was a teenager.

Jennifer Aniston has been using Aveeno moisturizer since she was 15

“I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager,” the Friends star revealed to the publication, adding that her obsession with skincare began at a young age. “I think it’s because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15.” After becoming a bonafide celebrity, Jennifer now had access to all the greatest cleansers, serums and moisturizers, but she still sticks to Aveeno. Since 2013, she's been the face of the holistic skincare brand.

Despite moisturizing since she was 15, Jennifer does have one beauty regret—not using sunscreen until she was older. But according to her, she thinks her genes will keep her youthful. “My grandmother, at 98, had the most stunningly soft, gorgeous skin, and she would just put olive oil on her body.”

According to the actress, she's obsessed with skincare because of her mom

Next up, Jennifer will star as a determined co-host in The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Her character will have to tackle real world issues, including ageism—something that she's had to deal with after turning 50 in Hollywood. “Fifty was the first time I thought, ‘Well, that number.’ I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things aren’t shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible," she explained. "So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”