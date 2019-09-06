Flaquito season: Maluma shares the results from his 12-day body transformation

It’s flaquito boy season! Maluma took to his social media to share a hot picture of his newly transformed body. “12 days of work, discipline and sacrifice were worth it. Thank you @entrenadorjose for your dedication and delivery these days, without you it would have been impossible, you are HARD! Now keep and pending what is coming #ElFlaquitoDelSwing.” Next to the caption, the 25-year-old singer proudly flexed his muscles and abs for the camera sans a shirt. Of course, the photo got over a million likes and lots of love from his famous friends. “Yes daddy,” Maluma’s girlfriend Natalia Barulich wrote next to a series of flame emojis.

Maluma proudly showed off her body after his 12 day transformation

Prince Royce and Winnie Harlow chimed in with a bunch of muscle emojis. The most special message came from the No Se Me Quita singer’s trainer Jose Fernandez. “I am very proud of you, your focus and discipline was key in the process. We go for bigger achievements.” Jose shared the same picture of his personal profile and left an encouraging message for his followers. “We did it one more time. Thank you for trusting me for this important project you will know what it’s about. Great things are coming.”

Maluma’s transformation came ahead of the North American leg of his 11:11 World Tour. The Colombian heartthrob took some time off after the tour took him across Latin America. The singer got a little bit of R&R back home in Medellin. The pretty boy spent time with family and friends and his precious animals. On Friday, September 6, the singer will kick off the show in San Diego, California.

The singer took some time off after the first leg of his 11:11 World Tour

Earlier this year, after recovering from his knee surgery, the Felices Los 4 singer shared his plans to get back on the road. “I’m working out and trying to get better every day,” he told HOLA! USA. “I have my projects. I have my next single. I’m going to do an American tour. Now that I’m recovering, I want to be back in the game as soon as possible, because I miss singing and being on stage.”