‘Unashamed, unafraid and proud’: Demi Lovato shares an incredible unretouched bikini shot

We love a woman learning to love her body from head to toe – and Demi Lovato is at the top of our list! The singer posted an unretouched photo of herself in a bikini on social media, revealing she was conquering her “biggest fear” by sharing the pic (No Photoshop added! Cellulite and all!), with her 5.6million followers.

In the picture, we can see Demi from behind, showing off her many tattoos and her amazing curves in a sexy leopard print swimsuit, looking over her shoulder at the camera. "This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it's CELLULIT (sic)!!!! I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got," she wrote.

The picture (which had us cheering!) is all part of Demi turning a page, and showing the world exactly who she is. "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards,” she continued. “So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day."

The star recently announced her return to acting, co-starring alongside Rachel McAdams in the upcoming Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision, about the famously over-the-top annual European song and talent contest. "It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake."

Demi finished her empowering message by admitting that she might not be convinced yet that her body is perfect, but she’s working on it! “Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too!” she concluded, adding: “I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too.”