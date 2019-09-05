Kate Middleton is transitioning into Fall with a chic new hair color and cut

It may have been a memorable first day of school for Princess Charlotte, but it looks like Kate Middleton was just as excited for the back to school season with her latest look. During Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s first day of class, our hair cam noticed the 37-year-old’s new beauty debut. While dropping off her precious children to start the new school year, the Duchess of Cambridge’s lock appeared shorter and lighter than ever. Kate’s usual brown strands were significantly lighter than pictured back in August. Her stunning new hairdo went perfect with the rest of her outfit: a belted, floral print shirt-dress, with a pair of statement earrings, and navy heels.

Princess Charlotte, Kate, Prince George, William get ready for their first day of school

The mother-of-three traded in her usual brunette strands for a caramel-toned look with tousled golden streaks. As we approach the colder months ahead, give yourself permission to change those darker hues and lean into fall with colors that warm-up your complexion, like the Duchess. To give your mane a royal makeover at-home, we recommend Schwarzkopf Keratin Color Anti-Age Hair Color in Cashmere Brown, $6.

Try this royal-approved hair trend at during your next salon visit or at-home

Thanks to the keratin care complex found in this toning treatment, your hair will be protected during and after coloring. It’s also packed with nutrients that help hydrate mature or brittle locks while lasting up to 28 washes.

Kate's different hairstyles throughout her time as a royal

Although Kate is known for her head-turning brunette blowout, her styles change from time-to-time. The Duchess of Cambridge also enjoy her up-dos, headbands, and elegant ponytails.