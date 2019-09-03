Stop Everything! Tracee Ellis Ross is launching a hairline perfect for curly and coily textures

When it comes to inspiring women to be themselves, Tracee Ellis Ross is the queen of empowering others. For years her natural beauty has turned heads at red carpets, TV screens and today — social media. The inherited Diana Ross locks are voluminous, bouncy and simply stunning. When the 46-year-old star isn’t giving us life lessons on social media, entertaining us as her character Rainbow in Blackish or serving us some major fashion moment, Tracee is blessing us with a haircare launch. Just when you thought the former Girlfriends star was owning her #BlackGirlMagic, she just became our #NaturalHairFairyGodMother.

Tracee is all yellow giving us major hair inspo

To announce her latest hair power project, the comedian-actress took to social media to share a heartfelt message. “Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new haircare brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair,” said Tracee. She went on to explain, “Pattern is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making — I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished and 2 years of working with chemists,” captained the star. ⁠In true Tracee Ellis Ross fashion, it speaks to the theme of ‘trusting the process.' Whether it’s transitioning from heat damaged hair or having faith within the course of your life, we repeat, “Trust the process!”

Actress, activist, TV host and now Founder of PATTERN Beauty

The full hairline was created for those within the 3b to 4c curly, coily and tight-textured hair. “The formulas are unique and packed with luscious and safe ingredients,” expressed the Blackish star. According to the Hollywood belleza, she and her panel tested 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠ Talk about a boss!

The full PATTERN Beauty collection

The prices range from $9 for 3-ounce bottles for shampoo and conditioner, which also come in 13-ounce and 29-ounce sizes, priced at $42 for the largest size. Within the launch, there are hair oil serums, $25, a brush for $10, a clip for $20 and the microfiber towel for $19. You can get your hands on the full Pattern beauty collection starting September 9 on Patternbeauty.com.