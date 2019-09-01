Brace yourselves, makeup and skincare lovers! Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Event is back and is better than ever. It's a celebration which means we'll need some música. This year, the sale begins on Sunday, September 1 and runs through Saturday, September 21, giving you plenty of time to discover new products for fall. During this spectacular event, the cult-favorite shop is slashing prices on all our favorite beauty must-haves from skincare devices to moisturizing glosses. Trust us, these prices have never sounded better!

Loading the player...

Whether you’re looking to hit the town and channel your inner Selena Quintanilla with a bright red lip or needing a hydrating mist to prep your skin for colder days ahead, Ulta Beauty has you covered. With new daily beauty steals on sale for 50 percent off each day, you’ll want to treat yourself and take advantage of these key deals! Luckily, we’ve rounded up some of our top selections from the beauty event including must-have products from brands like Lancôme, Dermologica, Tarte, Mario Badescu, Dose of Colors and many more.

Watch the video above and be sure to visit Ulta Beauty daily to get in on the deals. Trust us, you’ll uncover the best daily beauty steals of your dreams. We wonder, what will you discover while dancing through the aisles of your favorite beauty store?