Latina Blogger Christen Dominique is launching a palette that is out of this world

If you’re as obsessed with beauty YouTubers as we are, chances are that you are familiar with the stunning Christen Dominique. The Portuguese and Mexican makeup guru is praised by the beauty-loving community for her tutorials and cosmetic brand Dominique Cosmetics. When she launched her beauty line, all of her loyal four million subscribers —including us — lost it! Her highlight palette, brushes and high-pigmented products instantly became holy grails for makeup junkies. Recently, the 32-year-old girl boss announced yet another dreamy palette, and it’s truly a lucid dream set to drop on September 4.

Beauty YouTuber introduces a solar eclipse-inspired palette

The Celestial Storm Eyeshadow Palette features 12 galaxy-ready shades, all of which have universe-inspired names. For a full cosmic experience, the shadows come in both matte and shimmery hues perfect for all your intergalactic looks. The vibrant eyeshadows pay homage to the solar theme with eyeshadow names like mystic ice, solstice, eternal light and more. “Adding another palette to the #dominiquecosmetics family is like a lucid dream come true,” announced Dominique. Though the packaging alone embodies the essence of Alaska’s Aurora Sky, these irresistible shades will have you ready to create your own unique look for seasons ahead.

From rogue red mattes to luminous champagne textures, these shades are out of this world

“Our eye shadows can be used all over face and body for an ethereal look,” captioned the beauty guru. The luminous collection of colors look absolutely gorgeous in an array of skin tones. Whether you’re a huge fan of the beauty videoblogger’s past collections or want to start supporting Latinx talent — this set is a must-have in your vault. Mark your calendars for September 4, as her products are known for selling out within minutes.

Take a trip into space and explore dreamy pigments that are out of this world.