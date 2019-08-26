Camila Cabello gave us serious curl envy during the 2019 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello may have taken a Moonman home with her beau, Shawn Mendes for the best collaboration at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, but her curls were the real winners. The Senorita singer hit the red carpet in perfectly hydrated natural curls which made a head-turning debut.

MORE: Star-studded: all the red carpet looks at the 2019 MTV VMAs

The Havana singer hits the red carpet with an open-cut white sultry number

The 22-year-old star’s natural texture bounce was achieved by iconic hair-guru Dimitri Giannetos. His magical hands have graced both Camila and Rosalia locks, so we’re trusting his hair-story resume. “We decided to make Camila’s look very ethereal, but at the same time effortlessly sexy," said the celebrity stylist. "I wanted to highlight her natural curls against her beautiful Balmain gown, which made her look like a Grecian goddess.” Lucky for you, Dimitri dished on exclusive curl amplifying details on how to get those Camila-inspired curls you’ve been dreaming of.

Shawn & Camila hand-in-hand before taking the stage at the 2019 MTV VMAs

MORE: Recreate Amara La Negra's 2019 VMAs makeup look with these must-have products

To prep the Cuban-American singer’s hair, the celebrity hair expert, washed her locks using L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Curls Shampoo, $5 then hydrated her strands with the Elvive Total Repair 5 Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioner, $6. The dynamic duo nourishes one’s texture to reveal bouncy, defined, and lustrous curls. The hair oil system re-nourishes and redefines curls, eliminating dryness in just one wash.For his styling technique, Dimitris diffused the Cuban-American beauty’s hair with a dryer and a few drops of L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment, $7. To experience some major curl envy yourself, try this flower-infused oil treatment which leaves your strands sumptuously soft, lightweight, and brilliantly shiny. Once her hair was dry, Dimitris used two different sized curling irons to define former Fifth Harmony singer’s curls.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment, $7, target.com

To complete her red carpet ready hairdo, Dimitris sprayed L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Strong Hold, $15 for added shine and staying power. Viola, and that’s how you can create Camila’s charming curly and bouncy look at home.