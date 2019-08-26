Recreate Amara La Negra's 2019 VMAs makeup look with these must-have products

Historically MTV's biggest night in music is known for bringing out the best in our favorite artist, and this year was no different.t The 2019 VMAs red carpet was one to watch. From J Balvin’s leopard green hair to Rosalia's perfectly sculpted eyebrows, celebrities brought their “A” game in the beauty department. Our favorite Afro-Latina singer, Amara La Negra was no exception to this rule!

Amara hits the red carpet with a sparkling number

The former Love & Hip-Hop Miami star, who is known for her empowering afro, traded in her iconic hairstyle for a silky straight blow out. To complete the look, Amara’s hairstylist added a chic crown braid with some head-turning bangs to her long lob. Her sleek blowout was accompanied with a dramatic plum-ready makeup look and wispy lashes.

The What A Bam Bam star’s shimmering metallic lid gave us a bold plum and black smokey vibe. If you’re looking for Fall-approved beauty inspo, look no more. While these purple shadows look glamorous on all skin tones, they beautifully complement medium to dark complexions. One of our favorites to recreate this stunning look is Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, $27. The nine-pan palette boasts highly pigmented plums and eggplant tones in two finishes — mattes and shimmers.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette, $27, sephora.com

Matching her highly pigmented eyeshadows, the Dominican beauty wore a matte wine-inspired lipstick. Channel this sangria-approved hue with PAT MCGRATH LABS MatteTrancen Lipstick, $40 in Deep Wine. It's richly pigmented formula is sensually creamy and envokes luxury with every application.

PAT MCGRATH LABS MatteTrancen Lipstick, $40 in Deep Wine, patmcgrath.com

Like a true diva, Amara completely wowed us in her glitzy gold short dress. Always celebrating Afro-Latinas in Hollywood, the Miami native was purposeful in her efforts to honor black beauty within the Latinx community.