Millie Bobby Brown is launching a vegan beauty brand, and everything's under $35

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has been in our radar since the Netflix’s original series hit screens in 2016. Following her success with the science fiction-horror web TV show, the young star quickly landed deals with Calvin Klein and partnerships with Converse. Today, the 15-year-old star is taking matters into her own hands by launching her very own vegan beauty line — Florence by Mills.

The 15-year-old star has created an eco-friend beauty brand

“Two years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all!! Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day,” wrote Millie. The teen joins the ranks of celebrities who have created their own beauty lines including Rihanna with Fenty Beauty, Becky G's ColourPop collaboration and now Selena Gomez.

The British actress took to social media to announce her latest project with a vibrant video showcasing young women playing with the clean products. "Every young person deserves to have a good start with their skin," the actress says about her cruelty-free company. We couldn’t agree more, as many young beauty lovers are making the conscious switch to products that are free from parabens, sulfates, and other toxic ingredients.

Millie's beauty line caters to all skincare and shades

The collection consists of a facial mist, face wash, concealer, skin tint, and several other beauty goodies that are all certified by Peta as cruelty-free. All the products range from $10 to $34, making them super accessible for everyone. The dermatologist-tested skincare finds are perfect for young adults who are longing to incorporate skin-loving ingredients into their daily regimen.

Honoring a leading lady in her life, the actress named the clean brand after her great-grandmother. "[Florence] was a really unique woman and embraced her individuality and who she was as a person," the actress told WWD. "I've been told I'm a lot like her. I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things."

The collection will be available soon at Ulta, with some proceeds going to the Olivia Hope Foundation to fight childhood cancer. Cheers to Millie on her latest success!