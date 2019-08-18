You'll want to add Kat Von D Beauty's new lightweight foundation to your makeup arsenal

Kat Von D Beauty is deemed one of the best vegan and cruelty-free brands on the market when it comes to high-pigmented and long-lasting makeup. Her previous career as a tattoo artist gave her the knowledge and insight to create her cosmetic empire. The Mexican-American beauty mogul’s brand coined the reference “tattoo makeup,” and she became an overnight success. Kat’s claim to fame began with her Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20, and Lock-It Foundation, $36, which was given 4 stars out of 5 on Sephora’s website. Therefore, when we learned the former tattoo artist was working on an updated version of her cult-favorite coverage, we lost it.

MORE: The top beauty and wellness boxes you need to subscribe to now

Jhene Aiko looking flawless in her latest beauty campaign

The newest makeup member to the brand is True Portrait Lightweight Medium Coverage Foundation, which comes in 40 shades and contains an elastic essence technology to create a smoother finish on the skin. To introduce the latest product, the pro-vegan company named singer Jhene Aiko the face of the campaign. The Dominican-descent artist took to social media to share her joy on joining the Kat Von D Beauty familia. 'Meet our NEW medium coverage foundation—True Portrait. It feels unbelievably lightweight and sets to a long-wear, airy matte finish," captioned the cruelty-free brand. "I am the Global face of the new @KatVonDBeauty Vegan True Portrait Lightweight Medium Coverage Foundation. it’s liquid to powder & a new fav... I’m shade - Tan 060, and love the formula – it feels like vegan silk available 9/2 online," said Jhene.

The new foundation comes in 40 different shades

Though the Lock-It vegan foundation help blurs out and covers imperfections seamlessly, we’re excited to know the newest formula has much lighter and natural coverage. In the past, the Lock-It facial product was meant for those who enjoy the full-face look or want to completely cover-up unwanted marks or scars, hence why we can't wait to try the everyday wearable upgrade version.

MORE: This $45 mascara turned Margot Robbie into a modern-day Sharon Tate

The packaging is couture white which has a chic feel to it with a small oval opening showcasing the shade it comes in. The current Lock-It beauty buy has a pump while this current upgrade looks as if it has a tattoo pen applicator. Looks like this Latina tattooist is getting back to basics and we’re so into it. Stay tuned to find out our review on the product!

Be sure to mark your calendars for this epic makeup moment on 9/2!