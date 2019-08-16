Cardi B's long, sleek ponytail is Ariana Grande-approved - see the pics!

Ariana Grande’s long, luscious ponytail has become a trend of its own. So much so that every time we see someone rocking the high pony look, we can’t help thinking of her. And that includes celebrities too, from Jennifer Lopez to Becky G and now Cardi B. The Press rapper stepped out in West Hollywood on August 15 with a new ‘do which gives a nod to Ariana’s signature look. The 26-year-old changed up her dark tresses for a blonde hue and wore them up in an ultra-high ponytail, proving she looks just as fly in the iconic hairstyle.

Cardi B channeled her inner Ariana Grande with an ultra-sleek ponytail

The artist’s long, sleek pony paired perfectly with her cheeky summer outfit, which exposed her ultra-toned midriff. Cardi was spotted out and about in a cow-printed brown and white mini skirt teamed with a white crop top featuring long ruched sleeves and matching thigh-high boots. She accessorized with gold layered necklaces and large golden hoops.

With an array of bold and sleek hairstyles on heavy rotation, the megastar never stops surprising us with her unique hair choices. The Dominican-Trinidadian beauty has rocked everything from rainbow-colored hair to long, sleek and straight locks to even short, blonde bobs.

The rapper stepped out in a cheeky outfit just in time for pre-fall

Recently, Cardi gave us major ‘60s vibes when she shared a snap via social media with straight shoulder-length hair flipped at the ends. The I Like It rapper added a dazzling touch to the retro hairstyle with a pair of jeweled hair pins. But it’s not just Cardi who’s a fan of the‘60s flip—the cute look is popular among other celebrity beauties including Rihanna, Isabela Moner, Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner.

With an ability to pull off just about any hairstyle, we're sure the rapper will soon give us a new 'do to talk about. But in the meantime, we'll sit back and appreciate her chic ponytail.