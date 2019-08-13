Picture this, your favorite Latina supermodel embodies one of your idols and nails it. Luckily for us, the stars aligned and this major fashion moment happened: Joan Smalls recreated one of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic red carpet looks and killed it. Just when you thought the Puerto Rican model couldn’t get any more fierce, she channels her inner JLo with a sultry twist rocking curly locks. Let’s just say she caught our attention!

Joan looking posh at a New York City salon

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's lead makeup artist has the secret to the perfect head to toe glow

The Afro-Latina model sported the same pale green Valentino one sleeve dress the On The Floor singer wore to the Academy Awards in 2003. She posed in an old-school beauty shop, which was covered with bright blue murals and graffiti. The photoshoot set completely embodied the feel of a busy New York City salon where you’d probably get the most flawless blowout while listening to some throwback reggaeton classic. Alexa, play Oye Mi Canto.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2003 Academy Awards

MORE: The secret to Jennifer Lopez's radiant glow has been revealed

Of course, the Puerto Rican native keep it super couture with her perfectly sculpted bronzed look and fabulous voluminous hair texture. Paying homage to actress' red carpet ready look, Joan captioned the look: “Swipe to see Original, De aquí como el Coqui!” Fans took to the supermodel’s comment section to shower both Puerto Rican reinas with love. One follower stated, “My heart can’t take all this Latina gorgeousness,” while another praised both Lopez and Smalls’ look saying “Now that’s how you recreate a legendary singer.” We totally agree!

What's your favorite Jenny from the block beauty look?