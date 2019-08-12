Baby Driver star Eiza González is one of the most glamorous stars in Hollywood and her brunette locks have become her trademark. And that's why the Mexican actress caught our attention with a whole new look – a short cropped blonde pixie cut – on the set of her upcoming movie I Care a Lot co-starring Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage and Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike.

Switching it up: Eiza gave a sneak peek of her radical makeover on social media

Eiza, 29, shared a photo of herself in a hairstylist's chair trying out the stunning look, captioning it: "A day on the set of I Care a Lot." But fans who love her as a sultry brunette shouldn't panic – the blonde hairstyle appears to be a simple wig that she's wearing for the role. Still, we have to say that she looks stunning with the crop cut even if it is not a permanent makeover!

The star revealed that she'd be appearing in the upcoming film earlier this summer. Sharing a photo of the script, written by the movie's director J Blakeson, in June, she wrote alongside the snap, "Excited for this one."

Eiza's star is on the rise thanks to movies like Baby Driver and Alita: Battle Angel

While we don't know much about the character that Eiza will play in the Boston-based thriller, which also stars two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest, at least we have a sneak peek at her edgy look!