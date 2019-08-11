Ways to fall back in love with H.E.R. skincare routine

Latinas love a customized, fool-proof, perfectly curated skincare routine. During the warmer seasons, SPFs are the star of the show. As we move into cooler and drier temperatures, hydration is key. We believe post-summer care should be a 360-experience as we begin to hydrate, exfoliate and restore our skin to maintain that youthful glow. As the cooler months begin to roll in, your skin tends to get dehydrated and drinking water isn’t always enough to maintain moisture. We've rounded up the products that will focus exactly on this.

To enhance your #skingoals, exfoliation is the quickest way to revive a dull complexion. By removing the top layer of dead skin cells, exfoliants will help serums and creams penetrate more effectively, which can help restore balance to both dry and oily skin types.

To help the transition to fall, your skin may become inflamed. For most, this could manifest as red, itchy skin or blemishes. For others, it could mean extra dry skin. Masks, sprays with soothing ingredients and repair concentrates can help. These products will easily restore your skin’s balance, even if it’s acne-prone or sensitive. When it comes to restoring your skin from the harsh UV rays, try using ingredients such as pumpkin and lavender to gently get rid of dead skin cells and create a clean and fresh face canvas.

