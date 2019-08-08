Want to get bangs with no commitment? Jlo's Hairstylist has the trick!

It’s clear when it comes to hair, Jennifer Lopez has one of the best glam squads on the planet. After all, it takes a village to keep her mega-star status and we’ll always thank the beauty gods for keeping for glowing even at the gracious age of 50! As long as the Puerto Rican powerhouse continues to age backward, we’ll keep taking tips and tricks from her beauty team. The magical hands behind her hair are celebrity hairdresser, Chris Appleton. Even the dashing hairstylist isn’t taking care of JLo fabulous blonde locks he’s keeping Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian on point too. Hence why when he gives away a hair tip, our ears perk up ready to listen. Recently, Chris spoke on bangs and as you may know -- bangs can be a hit or miss.

Jlo rockin' a top knot

When it comes to cutting bangs, let’s be honest, it's a huge commitment. Unfortunately, if you’re not happy with the results you’ll have to wait for them to eventually grow out. Who has time for that, asked every beauty girl? That being that, the famous hair guru gave a wicked-cool suggestion to his fans on social media. "If you're not sure about committing, then try clip-on bangs," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, saying, "A razor cut is the most natural chill finish."

The Boricua beauty looking beautiful with clip-ins and extensions

He also advised his followers to try a textured spray to give it a real look. He was very candid and admitted used this technique on the World of Dance producer before. In the same series of photos, Chris shared a glamorous image of the newly engaged beauty wearing a topknot with feathered bangs which was pulled back in a voluminous and bouncy ponytail. He captioned the photo "Banging @jlo" and honestly we can’t stop staring.

Beyond Extensions, $179-$279, BeyondExtesions.com

Whether you’re looking to take clips for bangs or for length we’ve got the scoop on the latest and greatest on the market. Meet, Beyond Extensions, $179-$279, are a perfect setting to explore with. For every woman who’s curious about hair extensions but unsure of where to start, their Classic Extensions make it easy to try wearing hair for the first time or experiment with new styles for special occasions. The 100% human hair last for about 6-months depending on personal care. The patent-pending design and construction is ready to wear right out of the box and comes with silicone tipped clips to prevent breakage and hair damage. The beautiful extension come in 12 multi-tonal shades and can be matched easily at BeyondExtesions.com.