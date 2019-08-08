Jennifer Lopez shows off her beach body in red hot swimsuit

Summer may be winding down, but Jennifer Lopez is still brining the heat. The singer took a quick break from the international leg of her tour to share a smoking hot beach picture. "3 more shows to go... soaking in every moment...#itsmypartytour#asummeriwillneverforget See you tonight Malaga!!!!” In the picture, the Dinero songstress poses in a burgundy swimsuit. The sexy look features a v-neckline. JLo added to her look with a pair of matching frames. Jennifer’s millions of followers weren’t the only people excited about the pic. A-Rod also shared his reaction.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her body in a smoking hot swimsuit

“Miss this gorgeous girl,” he wrote in a post on his social media of Jennifer lounging in the suit. “Come home soon.” Jennifer soaked up the Mediterranean sun as she enjoyed a day on the beach before her show. In a video on her social media, the 50-year-old tagged her fiancé as she walked towards a heart-shaped arrangement in the sand. In another picture, Jennifer shared a pic of her 11-year-old daughter Emme snapping a picture. “My little artist.”

This isn’t the first time the All I Have singer has showed off her beach body since she has gone international. Over the weekend, Jenny from the block rocked a colorful bikini and cropped Guess sweatshirt as she stood in the ocean. It’s no surprise that Jennifer is at the top of her fitness game. In A-Rod’s most recent fitness video online, the singer shared the secret to her incredible body.

JLo is on the international leg of her It's My Party Tour

“I like working out on show days,” the World of Dance judge said. “It’s like my work day. And it opens up my body for the nighttime, so I don’t just go out there stiff, and when I don’t have a show I don’t do anything, I just rest. It makes me feel more confident. I feel strong and ready.”