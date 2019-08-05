History shows hair trends repeat themselves — but always with a modern-day twist — and one thing we love about Cardi B is how often she changes her style. Whether it’s rocking a colorful rainbow wig or hitting the red carpet with a silk-press blowout, the female rapper is always showing off her latest beauty look. Let’s just say, Cardi keeps us coming back for more than just her money moves. Recently, the Dominican-Trinidadian star posed a vintage hairstyle and we want the details behind this masterpiece. Just when you thought you loved her hair in pink, blue and blonde — you'll want to go darker!

Cardi rocks Chanel with a modern-day twist

Though it’s a simple blowout, the style has a bouncy pin-girl inspired feel to it. Her jet-black locks work perfectly with her jeweled hair accessory. The Please Me singer’s hair is truly elegant as she rocks Chanel from head to toe. Goes to show how stylish she can be with every look she tries on.

When it came to her makeup look, Cardi’s glam squad keeps it chic and smokey. Her perfectly sculpted brows and light contour are a perfect addition to this beauty look. Since we’ve been following the former reality stars’ red carpet and street style looks, we know she doesn’t break tradition when it comes to wearing a pink-nude lip. Once in awhile the Bronx Native will switch it up with a fun red lip, but we’re aware she loves her nude shades.

Dear, Ms.Cardi can you let us know who created this gorgeous beauty look? We'll be waiting!