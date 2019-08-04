Camila Cabello hopped onto social media with the sole intention of celebrating, but she was instead left feeling hurt. The 22-year-old singer was going to mark the two-year anniversary of her hit song Havana on Saturday, August 3, when she accidentally saw a headline that body shamed her. While it initially and understandably upset her, the entertainer quickly spun her insecurities into an empowering life lesson, ensuring that no one rained on her parade. And we hope all the shamers out there will never be the same after reading her wise words.

Camila Cabello clapped back at body shamers with an inspiring statement

"I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana's 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people body shaming me," Camila wrote.

"Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach!" she candidly said. "But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of fucking rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real."

'Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal.' - Camila Cabello

She turned the tables on negativity, revealing: "I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality, and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S the norm. ?!!! It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL.”

“We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body,” she added. “Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. I won't buy into bullshit today! Not today satan. And I hope you don’t either. Love only, camila.” Keep it real, Camila!