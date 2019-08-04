The faces of fall: Makeup trends inspired by Latina designers

It's no secret, fashion and beauty go hand-in-hand for all women, especially for modern-day Latinas. As stylish women and beauty enthusiasts, we pay special close attention to the latest trends which honor our culture. When it comes to supporting brands that we identify with, we look at designers such as Colombian fashion creator Silvia Tcherassi and Chilean designer Maria Cornejo for inspiration. This year Latina fashion gurus are taking the runway looks to their makeup vanities, so get ready to be inspired during your next glam session.

For all you trend-watchers, we've got you covered this fall — retro glam, burgundy eyes, and dramatic bronzy looks are in season! Watch the video above to get the look and discover everything you need for a fall beauty refresh at your local Ulta Beauty store and on ulta.com.