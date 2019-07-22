Stop right now: BeautyBlender just launched your new favorite makeup brushes

Get ready to take your makeup skills to new heights and blow all your friends away with BeautyBlenders’ newest makeup brushes. That’s right the cult-craze famous pink sponge has added a few new members to the BeautyBlender familia and we can’t wait to try them out. Like a true Latina boss babe, founder Rea Ann Silva kept this project hush hush making sure every brush had a special element and perfectly thought out purpose to it.

MORE: Celebrity-approved Beautyblender founder on how her dream became her reality – and yours can too!

If you own the hot fuschia sponge you’d probably agree, it literally changed the way we applied our makeup, thanks to the Mexican-Portuguese beauty entrepreneur. Let’s just say that everything Rae and her team touches turn to gold (or fuschia!) including these brushes. After her Bounce Liquid Whip Foundation release, we predicted brushes were coming soon and thanks to the makeup gods — here they are!

BeautyBlender launches new makeup brushes

The collection consists of five different makeup applicators that aren’t your ordinary makeup tools. Let us introduce, you to ‘The Detailers,’ a fierce makeup brush squad which bridges the gap between cosmetics and skincare. The full lineup is cruelty-free with vegan bristles that serve as a dual-sided applicator and brush with cooling zamac face rollers, so you can smooth and prep your skin before you flawlessly blend. Therefore, if you loved using the little sponge, you’ll be amazed by these magical bristles.

To get the makeup party started, let’s introduce you to Big Boss, $60 the double-ended powder brush that leaves your skin looking flawless. The innovative cooling rollerball tip helps sculpt and depuff the appears of fine lines and wrinkles.

Big Boss, $60, beautyblender.com

MORE: Girl power! These favorited beauty brands are led by female entrepreneurs

Next up, is the eye shadow brush called Shady Lady, $30, which has densely packed bristles and a medium-sized tapered head. The perfectly designed brush helps bring your eyeshadow to life with major pigment payoff and less fallout.

Shady Lady, $30, beautyblender.com

For the makeup pro, the High Roller, $33, is going to be your new best friend. It's fluffy and well-rounded flexible brush which creates a perfect blend with tons of dimension from lid to brow.

High Roller, $33, beautyblender.com

Speaking of brows, The Player, $28, is the eyebrow brush you didn’t know you needed in your life. The stiff angled bristles help lay down color while the other end offers a dual-sided spoolie to help disperse pigment for brows that look completely natural.

The Player, $28, beautyblender.com

To complete the brush collection, the Wing Man, $22, will replace any cat eye brush you’re currently using. The cruelty-free tapered bristles are specially manufactured to hug the lash line for a high-precision application. This beauty buy can be used with gel, liquid or powder eyeliner, without any gaps or crooked wings.

Wing Man, $22, beautyblender.com

All the makeup brushes can be found exclusively on the BeautyBlender site worldwide. Be sure to treat yourself to some makeup fun with your next paycheck.

Happy shopping, chicas!